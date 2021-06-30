64 Boston Whaler dealers honored for excellence in customer satisfaction

EDGEWATER, Fla. (July 9, 2021) — The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has released the results of its 2020 Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) dealership surveys. An outstanding 64 Boston Whaler dealers have been recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction in the categories of Sales and Service.

“Boston Whaler would like to congratulate all of the dealers who earned a 2020 CSI Award,” said Whaler VP of Sales and Customer Experience Reinaldo Maykot. “Despite the incredible challenges of the past year, our dealers have worked hard to ensure that our customers have the best possible experience, start to finish. The dealer CSI Awards are a symbol of their skill and dedication as ambassadors of the Whaler brand.”

For the fifth consecutive year, NMMA is using dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

“The expectations of today’s boater are not only for an extraordinary experience with their boat, but with their overall experience with the dealer from purchase and delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize the 2020 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for setting the standard for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and playing a vital role in boater retention.”

The 2020 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data was collected as part of a survey of customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

The following Boston Whaler dealers received a 2020 CSI Award:

Outstanding CSI – Sales

Breath’s Boats & Motors – Bay St. Louis, MS

Dry Dock Boat Sales – Las Vegas, NV

Hampton Watercraft and Marine – East Quogue, NY

Hance & Smythe – Stafford Township, NJ

Harbour House Marina – Grand Cayman

Lauderdale Marina – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Lynnhaven Marine – Virginia Beach, VA

MarineMax Clearwater – Clearwater, FL

MarineMax Lake of the Ozarks, Lake Ozark, MO

MarineMax Naples – Naples, FL

MarineMax Palm Beach at PGA – Palm Beach Gardens, FL

MarineMax Pensacola – Pensacola, FL

MarineMax Pompano – Pompano Beach, FL

MarineMax Rogers – Rogers, MN

MarineMax Russo Wakefield – South Kingstown, RI

MarineMax Sail & Ski – Austin, TX

MarineMax Venice – Venice, FL

MarineMax Westbrook – Westbrook, CT

MarineMax Wrightsville Beach – Wrightsville Beach, NC

Nantucket Marine – Nantucket, MA

Nunmaker Yachts, Inc. – Madisonville, LA

Outboard Motor Shop – Oakland, CA

Port Harbor Marine – South Portland, ME

Quartermaster Marine – Charlottetown, PE

Queensland Marine Center – Coomera, AU

Starling Marina Inc. – Morehead City, NC

Sun Country Marine, Inc. – Irvine, CA

Sun Country Marine, Inc. – Newport Beach, CA

Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Portland, OR

Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Spokane, WA

Twin Cities Marine – Two Rivers, WI

Union Marine – Seattle, WA

Union Marine – Milton, WA

Watercraft Sales, Inc. – Three Lakes, WI

Wawasee Marina – Syracuse, IN

Outstanding CSI – Service

Clews & Strawbridge – Frazer, PA

Gordon Bay Marine. – Mactier, ON

Gull Lake Marine – Richland, MI

Irish Boat Shop – Harbor Springs, MI

M & P Mercury Sales Ltd. – Burnaby, BC

MarineMax Long Island – Huntington, NY

MarineMax Panama City – Panama City Beach, FL

MarineMax Sail & Ski – San Antonio, TX

Morgan Marine – Penn Yan, NY

Saba Marine LLC – Colchester, VT

Shep Brown’s Boat Basin – Meredith, NH

Taylor Marine Center – Milford, DE

Union Marine – Bellingham, WA

Outstanding CSI – Sales and Service

Chesapeake Boat Basin – Kilmarnock, VA

Chesapeake Whalertowne – Grasonville, MD

Colony Marine – Clay Township, MI

Colony Marine Sales & Service – St. Clair Shores, MI

Colony Marine Sales & Service – Pontiac, MI

Hampton Marine Inc. – Hampton Bays, NY

Hucks Marine and Resort – Mallorytown, ON

MarineMax Cocoa – Cocoa, FL

MarineMax Fort Myers – Fort Myers, FL

MarineMax Hall Charleston – Charleston, SC

MarineMax Hall Savannah – Thunderbolt, GA

MarineMax Island Marine Center – Ocean View, NJ

MarineMax Ocean Reef – Key Largo, FL

MarineMax Sarasota – Sarasota, FL

McCarthy’s Marine Sales – Brielle, NJ

York Harbor Marine Service – York, ME

