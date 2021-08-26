Brunswick Corporation Honors Women’s Equality Day

METTAWA, Ill. – August 26, 2021 – In recognition of Women’s Equality Day, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s leading recreational marine manufacturer, is commemorating and celebrating the incredible women of Brunswick and women all around the world. Women’s Equality Day is observed annually to honor the advocates who fought for the equal rights, inclusion, and representation of women in all spheres of life and society.

“We are passionate about the progress we’ve made to create opportunities within Brunswick to promote women within our global workforce and in the broader marine industry,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President of Business Acceleration and Chief People Officer. “Currently, the percentage of women buying boats is equal to the highest ever on record and Brunswick continues to outpace the industry, attracting more women to its brands than the by a wide margin. Additionally, 35 percent of Freedom Boat Club members are women. That speaks to our continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within our Company and on the water.”

During a recent CNBC segment, host of Mad Money Jim Cramer said of Brunswick, “You have led the way to breaking the glass ceiling for women – Brunswick is doing it.”

Consistent with Brunswick’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity, and in honor of Women’s Equality Day, the Company is executing a variety of global initiatives to bring increased awareness to women on the water both internally and externally, including:

Women in Boating Campaign – A robust campaign to promote women at the helm and inclusivity across the industry. This includes multi-city media opportunities at several of the Company’s Freedom Boat Club locations to promote women in boating in addition to news stories on Brunswick.com

Supporting Local Organizations – Brunswick is committed to supporting the communities where its global workforce lives and works. Throughout the month of August, Brunswick is supporting multiple organizations that promote the advancements of women, including the Girls Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana , where Brunswick is sponsoring STEM and on-water badges to encourage participation in water activities and future career paths for the next generation.

Additionally, over the past two years, five Brunswick women have been named to the list of “Women Making Waves,” an annual designation from Boating Industry Magazine honoring women in the marine industry. For the second consecutive year, Forbes acknowledged Brunswick’s commitment to engaging and advancing more women in the marine industry by naming the company to its list of “America’s Best Employers for Women.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our achievements, and by amplifying these accomplishments, we aim to inspire everyone to reach their full potential, and to celebrate the achievements of women every day,” continued Preisser.

To learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to supporting communities, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility

