Boston Whaler® team members deliver a “Boatload of Backpacks” to local elementary schools

Edgewater, Fla. (Sept. 13, 2021) — For the 11th consecutive year, Boston Whaler held its annual “Boatload of Backpacks” school supply drive. The event was conceived as a way to help local elementary students and teachers by contributing items that support their education and well-being as the school year gets underway.

Employee contributions of money and school supplies were matched by Boston Whaler to build supply kits for more than 250 students, with items including spiral notebooks, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks and scissors. In keeping with COVID-19 safety precautions, the kits included disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in lieu of physical backpacks. Whaler team members then transported the supplies to three Edgewater and Oak Hill elementary schools. True to the event’s name, the kits were delivered inside a Boston Whaler 170 Montauk boat. Supply kits will also be donated to a school in Titusville, and one in Flagler Beach, where Boston Whaler recently broke ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

On hand to welcome the boat and receive the donations were Principal Dr. Sharon Lavallee at Edgewater Public School; Principal Jennifer Holmgreen at Indian River Elementary, and Principal Dr. Jan McGee at Burns Science and Technology Charter School (Pictured above shown left to right). A team from Boston Whaler including Director of Business Systems Nathan Abdalian and Purchasing Manager Kim Shaller, an 11th-year participant in the event, greeted the students and their principals at each of the schools.

“We appreciate all that our local teachers, principals and elementary school staff do to educate and prepare young students for a successful future,” said Boston Whaler President Nick Stickler. “As a company and as individuals, this community is our home; we feel privileged to give back and show our support with efforts like Boatload of Backpacks.”

