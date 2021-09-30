Bayliner Expands the Element Series with the Launch of Element M17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – (September 30, 2021) –Building on the successful Element Series and its strategy to increase boater participation, today Bayliner announced the launch of the Element M17, the next iteration of its award-winning Element series. Bayliner’s Element M15, which launched in 2020, was recently named among the 2021 Boating Industry’s Top Products Awards.

With an overall length of 17 feet and starting at an inclusive price of $18,995, the Element M17 is built on the same foundation that has defined the Element Series models offering smooth handling and on-water accessibility to appeal to the next generation of boaters. The Element M17 features an upgraded seven-person capacity with ample space throughout the helm and cockpit, as well as options for fishing and water sports activities.

From bow to stern, the Element M17 features:

A rounded M-hull transition for a smooth and enjoyable ride

Premium upholstery with detailed stitching and color-matched piping

Ample storage at the helm and transom storage with non-slip texture

Nine integrated cupholders and USB ports for comfort and convenience

Additionally, the Element M17 is powered by a standard 60HP Mercury Marine outboard engine offering award-winning performance and reliability, or optional 75HP or 90HP.

“The Element Series represents a thoughtful combination of quality and intuitive design touchpoints providing a pathway for increased boater participation,” said Corey Duke, General Manager. “We’re thrilled to be adding to our award-winning lineup with the Element M17 offering our consumers additional capacity as we continue to lead the marketplace in offering superior performance at an accessible and inclusive price point – all with the goal of making the on-water experience easy, relaxed and incredibly fun.”

The Element’s standard pricing structure is inclusive of the boat, trailer, and a 60HP engine. Three optional upgrade packages with a focus on convenience and a seamless customer purchasing experience are also available, including:

“M Sport” package – includes a 6-foot bimini top, automatic bilge pump, stereo, snap cover, and ski tow pylon for water sports

“M Comfort” package – includes “M Sport” options plus bow filler cushions, bow block off, stainless steel upgrade, and portside lounge seat with cupholders

“M Fish” package – includes an aerated livewell, fish finder, bow casting platform and seat, and a trolling motor bracket.

The Element M17 will be on display for the first time at the Annapolis Boat Show and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October. To learn more about the all-new Element M17, visit link.

About Bayliner:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Bayliner is a recognized global leader in the fiberglass recreational boating industry. Through quality craftsmanship and a diverse product offering, Bayliner strives to make boating an accessible, affordable pastime for everyone worldwide. For more information, visit www.bayliner.com. Bayliner is a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.