Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Navico, a global leader in marine electronics and sensors for $1.05 billion.

With this acquisition, Brunswick adds the industry leading Navico brands of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, and C-MAP to its Advanced Systems Group (ASG), which includes the leading Parts & Accessories (P&A) brands in power management, digital control and monitoring, and networked devices.

Navico is a leading provider of multi-function displays, fish finders, autopilots, sonar, radar, and cartography. Navico’s strong brands serve most major powerboat and sailing markets for both recreational and commercial applications.

Navico’s revenues totaled approximately $470 million for the trailing 12-month period ended May 31, 2021, with attractive revenue growth, a strong margin profile, and a capital efficient business model. Brunswick’s P&A segment accounts for about $1.5 billion – or 35 percent of total 2020 annual revenues. With the addition of Navico, Brunswick expects its P&A businesses to have revenues on a run-rate basis exceeding $2.0 billion. Navico’s significant aftermarket orientation and attractive margin profile further add to Brunswick’s cycle resistant business profile.

Brunswick will be using a combination of debt and cash on its balance sheet to fund the acquisition. Brunswick remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating and at close expects its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be approximately 1.7x on a gross basis.

“This transaction is part of our Next Wave strategy and immediately accelerates our ACES strategy and solidifies the Company’s commitment to acquire businesses that strengthen Brunswick’s ability to provide complete, innovative digital solutions to OEM customers,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "Along with welcoming an accomplished and respected global workforce, we are also adding a talented, experienced, and customer-focused management team, which will remain in place and play a major role in the execution of our strategy."

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick's business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain.

