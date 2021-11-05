National Boating Safety Advisory Committee Elects Brunswick’s Dave Marlow as New Chairman

METTAWA, Ill. – November 5, 2021 – At the inaugural meeting of the newly established National Boating Safety Advisory Committee (NBSAC), its 21 committee members elected Brunswick Corporation’s Dave Marlow, Director of Government Affairs, as the new Chairman to lead the committee in providing guidance on recreational boating safety. Additionally, John Adey, President, American Boat & Yacht Council, was elected Vice Chairman to support the committee’s ongoing efforts.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to be elected Chair of this very important federal advisory committee, which has a long history of providing exceptional guidance and marine industry insights to the United States Coast Guard,” said Dave Marlow, Senior Director of Product Integrity and Government Affairs, Brunswick Corporation. “In my role, I look forward to partnering with Mr. Adey, our USCG sponsors and the rest of the esteemed committee members as we work together to keep recreational boating as safe activity for all to enjoy.”

The original National Boating Safety Advisory Council, established by Congress in 1971, was recently replaced in December 2018. by the National Boating Safety Advisory Committee. The NBSAC’s dedicated committee members serve to provide advice and recommendations on matters relating to recreational boating safety to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Coast Guard Commandant and the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy.

The NBSAC is comprised of 21 members divided evenly among three membership categories, including:

Seven representatives of state officials responsible for state boating safety programs

Seven representatives of recreational vessels manufacturers and associated equipment manufacturers

Seven representatives of national recreational boating organizations and from the public, at least five of whom shall be representatives of national recreational boating organizations

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.