Lund Boats 2022 Renegade Series Includes Industry-First Features in the Mod-V Bass Boat Category

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. – Nov. 10, 2021 – Building on a legacy of performance and durability, today Lund Boats announced the redesigned 2022 Renegade Series with unique features designed to appeal to anglers of all levels.

The Renegade’s redesigned Mod-V hull offers improved big-water performance and stability; the updated design also features two aft jump seats – an industry-first in the Mod-V bass boat category.

“The redesigned 2022 Renegade Series represents a groundbreaking design within the bass boat category, offering exclusive features designed to elevate the on-water experience,” said Dan Anonen, Product Manager, Lund Boats. “We sought feedback from customers, pros, dealers and partners and couldn’t be more excited to bring the all-new Renegade Series to the marketplace as an industry pioneer in the Mod-V category.”

Available in three sizes – the refreshed 1775 and 1875 and all-new 1975 – the Renegade Mod-V is geared toward bass, crappie, and musky fishing. The Renegade features the industry-first four-seat cockpit design with two aft jump seats (available in the 1875 and 1975 models); a large bow and aft casting deck with ample storage; a redesigned Mod-V hull that is slightly sharper at the bow and flatter at the stern for a shallow draft and fast performance; water-resistant, gasketed rod, gear and tackle storage; a redesigned console with optimized electronics placement; and is powered by a 50 HP – 150 HP Mercury Marine outboard engine offering award-winning performance and durability.

1775 Renegade 1875 Renegade 1975 Renegade Length 17’ 9” 18’ 9” 19’ 9” Beam 95” 95” 95” Max HP 90 HP 115 HP 150 HP Center Rod Storage 8’ 1” (10) 9’ 6” (10) 10’ 6” (10) Max Persons 4 5 5 Total Fuel 22 gal 32 gal 32 gal Livewell Rear: 28 gal/36” Rear: 28 gal/36” Rear: 28 gal/36”

For more information on the Lund Renegade contact your nearest Lund dealer or visit Lundboats.com.

About Lund

Lund has been building boats from the heart of lakes country in New York Mills, Minn., since 1948. Using the highest quality materials, Lund Boats are built to last a lifetime. They are guide-tested, wilderness proven, and highly demanded by camps, resorts, fishing guides and professionals throughout North America. Whether aluminum or fiberglass, each boat is skillfully designed to offer anglers the optimal layouts and features they desire. Engineered for maximum performance and superior boat control, Lund boats stay on the breaks and catch more fish, delivering The Ultimate Fishing Experience. Lund Boats – Built by Fishermen for Fishermen. For more information, visit www.lundboats.com.