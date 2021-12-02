Brunswick Corporation named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Newsweek to the 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. From the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 500 made the final list and Brunswick is represented in the top 30 percent ranking No. 148 overall and ranked in the Top 10 in the Capital Goods category. The award recognizes companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

“We are honored to once again be named By Newsweek to the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This recognition is another proof-point of our commitment to corporate social responsibility; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and overall strong corporate citizenship throughout the Brunswick enterprise. As the world’s largest marine manufacturer, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure that our business contributes in a very positive way to the communities in which we operate and to society in general.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards recognizing the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its sustainability efforts.

To learn more about Brunswick’s sustainability efforts and read the latest Brunswick sustainability report, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability. You can view the entire 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

