Brunswick Corporation announces major capacity expansion of Reynosa manufacturing facility – will increase production capability by 60 percent

REYNOSA, Mexico, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced the purchase of land in Reynosa, Mexico, adjacent to its current boat manufacturing facility, that will be used to expand its boat manufacturing capacity, adding 150,000 square feet to the current facility, and providing a total of 385,000 square feet of manufacturing footprint for its award-winning Bayliner, Trophy, Heyday, Sea Ray, and Lund brands. The expansion will increase production capability by close to 60 percent. The additional space will be used not only to bolster output but also to increase vertical integration and will support the need to replenish field inventory and fulfill the sustained demand from Brunswick’s channel partners and the rapidly expanding Freedom Boat Club. The expansion will create more than 600 jobs in the local economy. The first boat is expected to come off the line in late 2023.

“Demand for our products continue to exceed supply, and we have an immediate need to increase capacity to meet the needs of our global customers,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president. “This is an exciting step for Brunswick and our Venture Group as we work to meet this strong demand as well as replenish historically low field inventory levels.”

“In addition to providing immediate growth for Brunswick Boat Group, we are creating a large number of high-quality jobs in the Reynosa community over the next few years,” said José Guzmán, Reynosa Plant Manager. “We will continue to work with the city and support the local economy while expanding production for some of our most well-known brands.”

This is the fourth major expansion for the Brunswick Boat Group in 2021 and is consistent with the Company’s announced plans to increase capacity efficiently and cost-effectively. In May, the Company reopened its Flagler – Palm Coast facility for Boston Whaler boats that will expand production capacity for the popular brand by more than 40 percent. The Vila Nova expansion in Portugal is well underway and, over the next three years, will more than double production capacity at that facility, which manufactures Bayliner, Uttern and Quicksilver products for the European market. Additionally, the Company made a recent acquisition near its New York Mills facility in Minnesota to increase production capacity and vertical integration. That facility will be fully operational in early 2022.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

