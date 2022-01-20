Lund Boats Wins NMMA Innovation Award at Progressive Minneapolis Boat Show

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. – Jan. 20, 2022 – Lund Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), and an industry leader in designing fishing boats with a reputation for performance and durability, has been awarded a 2022 Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show® Innovation Award in the Aluminum Fishing Boat category for its redesigned Lund Renegade model.

The Innovation Award recognizes groundbreaking, new consumer marine products and honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring innovative products to the boating industry. This year’s program evaluated a pool of entries featuring outstanding products across aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats and pontoon boats.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2022 Innovation Award,” said Dan Anonen, Product Manager, Lund Boats. “The redesigned Renegade Series represents an innovative design within the bass boat category, offering exclusive, industry-first features designed to elevate the on-water experience.”

The judges praised Lund for its commitment to innovation. "The Lund Renegade takes a bass boat and makes it more family friendly without compromising fishing ability. Anytime you can enhance a boat's versatility, that's a bonus,” said Eric Colby, marine journalist and award judge.

The winning Renegade model features a redesigned Mod-V hull offering improved big-water performance and stability; the updated design also features two aft jump seats – an industry-first in the Mod-V bass boat category.

Available in three sizes – the refreshed 1775 and 1875 and all-new 1975 – the Renegade Mod-V is geared toward bass, crappie, and musky fishing. The Renegade features the industry-first four-seat cockpit design with two aft jump seats (available in the 1875 and 1975 models); a large bow and aft casting deck with ample storage; a redesigned Mod-V hull that is slightly sharper at the bow and flatter at the stern for a shallow draft and fast performance; water-resistant, gasketed rod, gear and tackle storage; a redesigned console with optimized electronics placement; and is powered by a 50 HP – 150 HP Mercury Marine outboard engine offering award-winning performance and durability.





1775 Renegade 1875 Renegade 1975 Renegade Length 17’ 9” 18’ 9” 19’ 9” Beam 95” 95” 95” Max HP 90 HP 115 HP 150 HP Center Rod Storage 8’ 1” (10) 9’ 6” (10) 10’ 6” (10) Max Persons 4 5 5 Total Fuel 22 gal 32 gal 32 gal Livewell Rear: 28 gal/36” Rear: 28 gal/36” Rear: 28 gal/36”

Get full details about the Renegade at https://www.lundboats.com/families/renegade.html and explore the full lineup of 2022 Lund models at www.lundboats.com.

About Lund

Lund has been building boats from the heart of lakes country in New York Mills, Minn., since 1948. Using the highest quality materials, Lund Boats are built to last a lifetime. They are guide-tested, wilderness proven, and highly demanded by camps, resorts, fishing guides and professionals throughout North America. Whether aluminum or fiberglass, each boat is skillfully designed to offer anglers the optimal layouts and features they desire. Engineered for maximum performance and superior boat control, Lund boats stay on the breaks and catch more fish, delivering The Ultimate Fishing Experience. Lund Boats – Built by Fishermen for Fishermen. For more information, visit www.lundboats.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit http://www.brunswick.com.