Freedom Boat Club Announces First Idaho Location Continuing its Accelerated Expansion Across the Northwest

Couer d'Alene, Idaho – (January 26, 2022) – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its first Idaho franchise representing the 34th U.S. state to have a Freedom Boat Club location. The new territory, FBC of North Idaho, will open its first location in Couer d'Alene, known as one of the premier boating and recreational destinations in the U.S. with award-winning lakefront views and dozens of lakes surrounding the community. The newest territory and location will be owned and operated by Brent Christian and Patrick Green.

“Consistent with our strategic growth plans to expand across the Northwest, we are thrilled to not only plant roots in Idaho but to expand our footprint to one of the most sought-after boating locations in the U.S.,” said Louis Chemi, vice president and general manager, Freedom Franchise Systems. “Under FBC of North Idaho leadership, I’m confident that his experience and enthusiasm for the on-water lifestyle will enable us to deliver high-quality boating experiences within the community, as well as expand our presence across the territory.”

“Freedom Boat Club is well-respected across the industry with a reputation for fostering passionate boating communities, and I’m excited to join the fastest growing club in the world to expand our presence across Idaho,” said Brent Christian. “With more than 30 years of marine industry experience in North Idaho and the Couer d'Alene market, our team is excited to bring this additional way of enjoying our beautiful area to our community.”

FBC of North Idaho is beginning new member sales and will officially open for the 2022 boating season. The Club will initially begin with five boats with plans to expand its current location and enter new markets in Idaho throughout the coming years. Freedom Boat Club of North Idaho will be located at Tobler Marina, 13400 N Clovis Road, Hayden, Idaho.

To learn more visit, https://www.freedomboatclub.com/franchises/coeur-dalene/rivers-edge-marina.htmlor call 1.888.781.7363 to speak with a membership executive.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 300 locations in 34 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.