Benoît Verley Named President of Brunswick Corporation's Venture Boat Group

METTAWA, Ill (January 25, 2022) - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced that it has named Benoît Verley President, Venture Boat Group (VBG). VBG is comprised of the Bayliner, Heyday, Trophy, Quicksilver and Uttern boat brands. Verley replaces Keith Yunger who was named President, Sea Ray in October 2021.

Verley joined Brunswick in 2007 and has held a variety of leadership roles in the European Boat Group and Venture Group. In his most recent position as general manager for the Venture Group in Europe, Verley was responsible for directing commercial activities including sales, marketing, customer service and product portfolio management.

“Benoît brings an impressive level of expertise and knowledge of the marine industry, particularly in developing business strategy and identifying long-term opportunities for our boat brands, cultivated through his 15 years with Brunswick,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “I would like to thank Keith for his significant contributions and establishing a strong foundation for our Venture Group. Looking ahead, I am confident in Benoît’s ability to continue our goal of providing exceptional boating experiences and engaging our diverse base of global customers.”

“I am looking forward to expanding my role to lead the Venture Group as we continue to transform the future of boating,” said Verley. “Since its inception, the Venture Group has played an integral role in expanding boating participation and access – and I am thrilled to partner with this talented leadership team to further our mission.”

Prior to joining Brunswick, Verley was a process engineer at Arcelor Mittal. Verley earned a master’s degree in civil engineering, specializing in material science, a master’s in management sciences and a master’s degree in corporate finance from Université Catholique de Louvain.