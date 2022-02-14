Brunswick Corporation and Boston Whaler intensify sustainability commitment with Arkema to develop fully recyclable fiberglass boat

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has announced that it is expanding its partnership with Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, to develop a fully recyclable fiberglass boat that integrates Arkema’s Elium® liquid thermoplastic resin on all the vessel’s composite parts, core, and adhesives. The project is part of Brunswick’s enterprise-wide sustainability program and is expected to allow for hull and structural components to be fully recycled at end of life and reintroduced into production processes, reducing the amount of disposable material and sourcing of virgin raw materials.

The first prototype is expected to be displayed at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, and will be developed in conjunction with Boston Whaler, leveraging the brand’s unique construction to validate the technology.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Arkema, marking an exciting milestone in our sustainability journey,” said Kris Neff, Boston Whaler president. “By combining next-generation materials with the legendary safety and durability of the Boston Whaler brand, we are ensuring we continue to meet boaters’ diverse and changing needs while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Arkema’s Elium® resin is particularly suited to the marine industry and the production of composite watercraft; in addition to being fully recyclable, it is specially adapted to the resin infusion process of large parts with a low viscosity, long reactivity, and a low exothermic reaction.

“Elium® resin is our solution for the new era of sustainable composites,” said Nicolas Valloir, Arkema business manager. “Through our partnership with Brunswick and Boston Whaler, we’re helping to shape a more sustainable future and circular economy for the marine industry. This is fully aligned with Arkema’s commitment to develop innovative solutions tailored to support our customers in their quest for sustainable performance.”

For more information about Brunswick’s sustainability strategy, performance, and progress, visit www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability.

Elium® is a registered trademark of Arkema.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, Boating Services Network, and Boat Class. For more information, visit www.brunswick.com.

About Arkema

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient, and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization, and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion ($9 billion USD) in 2020 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.

