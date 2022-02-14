Newly Launched 360 Outrage to Headline Boston Whaler’s Display at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show

EDGEWATER, Fla. – February 14, 2022– Following its global debut on February 14, the new 360 Outrage will headline Boston Whaler’s display at the Miami International Boat Show, boasting a full suite of new technology including the latest in propulsion, power, and connectivity. The 360 Outrage will appear alongside 12 other boats, including the family-favorite 170 Montauk, the award-winning 320 Vantage, and the flagship 420 Outrage.

“By harnessing the power of simplicity, the new 360 Outrage combines a distinctly user-friendly design with an array of exciting new technologies developed in tandem with our sister companies at Brunswick,” said Director of Marketing Melanie Whaley. “It’s the perfect cornerstone for our presence in Miami, as it reflects the spirit of purposeful innovation at the heart of every Boston Whaler model.”

Maximized use of space is a defining aspect of the 360 Outrage. The bow has been configured for improved fishability and easier access to the windlass/anchor, along with more usable storage and a more open feeling. The Outrage’s cockpit is now more customizable, thanks to a new transom prep station that can be optioned as a summer kitchen with a grill and solid-surface countertop. Rear-facing cockpit seating is ergonomically refined and features a flip-down work surface, perfect for snack preparations or rigging lines.

Access to the hardtop reflects Boston Whaler’s evolved design sensibilities, with the hardtop ladder placed at the centerline with a large hatch opening. Boaters will feel confident while climbing to the upper station. An optional hardtop rack adds convenient storage for paddleboards and other large toys

Below deck, a cleverly designed cabin features a deployable berth that flips up to secure belongings and reveal extra storage, including rod holders galore. An enclosed wet-head with Vacu-Flush toilet lends additional comfort on long days.

Well powered for its size, the 360 Outrage handles beautifully with standard triple 300-hp Mercury Verado engines with Joystick Piloting (JPO). Available Mercury upgrades include triple 450-hp Mercury Racing engines or twin 600-hp V12 Verado engines. The intuitive helm station features a standard 16” Simrad display, which work in concert with an available Seakeeper gyrostabilizer ensuring comfort in rolling seas.

The 360 Outrage also offers remote monitoring and control for key systems made possible by digital switching technology. An included key fob enables owners to power up batteries as they approach the boat, turn on and adjust light modes, deploy and retract the sunshade, among other useful functions. The 360 Outrage also features Mercury’s new 1st Mate Marine Safety and Security System, a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree.

Notably, the 360 Outrage is also available with a state-of-the-art Fathom e-Power system. Powered by marine-grade lithium-ion batteries, the system is an energy-efficient alternative to fuel-powered generators. The Fathom e-Power system provides a convenient way to enjoy all the features of your boat for a longer, quieter, and more eco-friendly day on the water.

Representatives from Boston Whaler will be present for the duration of the Miami Boat Show so that attendees can ask questions and learn more about models and technologies of interest. For those customers unable to attend in person, Boston Whaler will host a concurrent Virtual Boat Show online at bostonwhaler.com.

Boats On Display

170 Montauk 320 Vantage 360 Outrage

220 Dauntless 325 Conquest 420 Outrage

250 Dauntless 405 Conquest 380 Realm

240 Vantage 280 Outrage

280 Vantage 330 Outrage



The Miami International Boat Show runs from February 16-20, 2022. Boston Whaler’s exhibit is located at Booth MB2254 and MB2454.





About Boston Whaler:

For more than 60 years, Boston Whaler has been building superior quality unsinkable runabouts, cruisers and center console boats. Founded in 1958 and currently headquartered in Edgewater, Fla., the company’s unique foam-cored construction process contributes not only unsurpassed flotation, but also superior ride characteristics and durability. The current product line ranges from 13 to 42 feet and is distributed around the world by a network of exceptional dealers. For more information about The Unsinkable Legend™, please visit bostonwhaler.com. Boston Whaler is owned by Brunswick Corporation, the leading marine manufacturer in the world.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

