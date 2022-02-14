Brunswick Corporation Brands Receive Seven Neptune Awards Recognizing Marine Marketing Excellence

METTAWA, Ill. – February 14, 2022 – The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) today announced the winners of the 2021 Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence, including seven award winners across Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE:BC) brands.

“Brunswick's product and marketing teams have been on the forefront of reaching the next generation of boaters through reinvented brand experiences,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Receiving Neptune Awards across a wide variety of categories is a testament to the diversity of our talent and deep expertise of our marketing teams.”

Brunswick’s award winners included:

Mercury Marine – Best Event Marketing: Mercury’s V12 OEM Launch Event – the most successful product launch in Mercury Marine’s history resulted in 2.8MM social media reach; 1.5MM video plays; 13.3MM digital advertising impressions; and 400K website sessions within the first seven days post-launch. The V12 also won a prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) Innovation Award.

Mercury Marine – Best Website (Special Landing Pages): Mercury Marine’s, “V12 Scroll to Launch” – A dedicated landing environment for consumers to learn about the revolutionary Mercury V12 600hp Verado outboard through a scroll to learn environment, which features detailed key product attributes and industry leading technology through high-definition renderings and animations. Results included 410K pageviews internationally in 127 countries over a nine-month period.

Mercury Marine – Best Mobile App: Mercury Marine’s, 1st Mate App, which also won a CES 2021 Innovation Award, replaces a traditional lanyard providing a comprehensive marine safety and security system that integrates with a boat’s propulsion system through an intelligent hub.

Heyday – Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heyday’s H22 Launch Campaign – A comprehensive launch across digital, social and in-person event touchpoints. The campaign resulted in the most successful launch in Heyday’s history with 90 percent of model year capacity ordered in 30 days; 1.9 M+ launch video impressions; 8.5M+ digital advertising impressions; and 480+ leads over a 30-day period.

Lowe Boats – Best Video – Single Short: Lowe’s, “A Bold New Era” debuts Lowe Boats’ bold new aesthetics of our logo and product design, while infusing lifestyle depicting the fun and excitement boaters look to experience on the water. The video propelled Lowe’s branding in the market, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to progressing their product.

In addition, both Boston Whaler and Lowe received honorable mentions:

Boston Whaler – Online Advertising: Audience-specific digital advertising campaign

Lowe Boats – Corporate Website and Brand: LoweBoats.com website redesign

As part of the 14th annual awards program, more than 160 entries over 22 categories were submitted from across the marine industry, and more than 70 marketing leaders from throughout the marine industry were involved in the judging process.

The full list of winners and their creative work is available here: https://www.marinemarketersofamerica.org/neptunes-2021.

