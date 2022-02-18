Freedom Boat Club Announces Second UK Location; Exhibits at BoatLife to Expand Awareness of the Boat Club Concept

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom – February 17, 2022 – Freedom Boat Club, a business unit of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced plans to open a new location in Southampton, its second company-owned location in the United Kingdom. The new location provides easy access to the Solent, one of the most desirable boating destinations in the UK and is part of Freedom Boat Club’s strategy for continued expansion across Europe. Additionally, to help spread awareness of its shared access boating concept and new Southampton location, Freedom will be exhibiting for the first time at BoatLife Live, February 17-20, 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham.

“After initially launching in the UK 10 months ago in Portsmouth, we’re thrilled to be adding our second location as we look to expand our UK footprint,” said Jason Worthy, Vice President of Boating Services, EMEA. “This growth reflects the positive response from the market and the excitement from consumers to explore some of the most desirable boating locations in our region through Freedom’s shared access boating concept.”

Freedom’s Southampton location will be at Hythe Marina Village, part of the MDL Marinas group. The new location will provide additional access to the Solent for existing members and allow Freedom to reach new customers from a broader demographic throughout the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Freedom Boat Club to our Hythe Marina Village and its bustling boating community,” said Tim Mayer, sales and marketing director at MDL. “Freedom has chosen a superb location, with quick and easy access to Southampton Water and the Solent, ideal for their members to explore this fantastic area. We look forward to growing our partnership and providing their members with an exceptional experience together.”

“At Freedom, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional membership experiences and we look forward to not only providing our existing members new boating locations throughout the region, but also reaching new members throughout the Southampton area,” continued Worthy.

The new location is planned to open for the 2022 boating season with new boats being added to the fleet to support the expansion. Membership sales are currently underway and new members can learn more while attending BoatLife (booth #C69) or by visiting FreedomBoatClub.co.uk.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 300 locations in 34 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.co.uk and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

About MDL Marinas Group Ltd