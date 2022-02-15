RELiON Battery Announces Aftersales Agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

RELiON lithium batteries are now available through Hyster® and Yale® dealer network

CHARLOTTE, NC (February 15, 2022) - RELiON Battery, a leading global provider of lithium motive batteries for the material handling industry, announced today that the company has entered into an agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to sell RELiON lithium deep cycle batteries through authorized Hyster® and Yale® dealers.

"Hyster-Yale Group is proud of the aftersales supplier partnership we have formed with an innovative partner such as RELiON. We see the advantages of lithium iron phosphate motive power and the high-quality products they produce. We look forward to helping our customers increase uptime and lower total cost of ownership of their materials handling equipment through the availability of RELiON products in our aftersales program."

– Chad Shirley, Aftersales Product Manager

Hyster-Yale Group will offer their dealers RELiON’s innovative InSight Series™ line of lithium batteries. The InSight Series™ was designed and engineered from the ground up by RELiON engineers to meet the power and energy requirements in material handling equipment. In addition to the standard GC2 size battery, RELiON will provide a custom battery built exclusively to meet specific size and power needs of their equipment. Both lithium batteries are true drop-in solutions to fit Hyster® and Yale® walkie pallet trucks configured with either the standard or compact battery compartment.

“We’re honored to join Hyster-Yale Group’s aftermarket program as it will allow us to offer our superior line of lithium batteries to many new customers and provide exceptional support to the customers who are already experiencing the advantages of RELiON lithium in their Yale® or Hyster® lift trucks,” said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. “Our InSight Series™ line of products are an industry innovation solving the challenges of power, capacity, ease of use, and reliability unlike any other lithium battery on the market today.”

RELiON’s lithium batteries have a proven track record already integrated with over 1,000 Hyster® and Yale® electric lift trucks. They are plug-n-play allowing for seamless integration into the truck. In addition, the use of RELiON’s fuel gauge and remote button allows users to easily monitor battery state of charge and power the batteries on and off as needed. RELION lithium batteries are efficient and provide their rated capacity at any rate of discharge. This means operators will experience more hours of productivity compared to lead-acid batteries with sustained power throughout discharge and charges in half the time. RELiON batteries are also certified to UL2271 on the full battery pack, UL 2580 on the cells, CE, IEC and UN38.3.

“We are witnessing a growing interest in and adoption of lithium battery solutions across many industries," added RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich. "We have dedicated ourselves to bringing a lithium battery to market that solves the challenges of not just lead-acid batteries, but other lithium batteries as well. Offering this intelligent and seamless power solution supports our mission and provides the industry with progressive methods of lithium power.”

About Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel-cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,800 people worldwide.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global leader in lithium batteries powering a range of applications including recreational vehicles, marine, solar-powered solutions, and more. The company is on a mission to power the world’s transition to lithium energy storage, ethically. RELiON helps customers challenge and overcome their limits by offering a range of high-quality battery products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. The company is dedicated to giving back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through its 1% for the Planet membership. RELiON Battery is also part of Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG) which consists of leading P&A brands in advanced batteries, electrical power management, digital control & monitoring, and networked systems & devices for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle, and other industries. For more information about RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

