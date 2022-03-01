Three Brunswick Women Leaders Selected for the Prestigious Manufacturing Institute STEP Award Recognizing Excellence in Manufacturing

METTAWA, Ill. – March 1, 2022 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that three leaders within the Company have been selected among 100 recipients to receive the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award from the Manufacturing Institute for 2022. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

Selected from Brunswick were the following honorees:

Brenna Preisser, Executive Vice President and President, Business Acceleration & Chief Strategy Officer, Brunswick Corporation

Nicole McDonald, Director of Manufacturing, Lund Boats

Wendy Scholler, Ergonomics Specialist, Mercury Marine

“The manufacturing industry is filled with opportunities to advance women in leadership roles, and as the world’s largest marine manufacturer, we are committed to empowering the next generation of diverse leaders,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “Brenna, Nicole, and Wendy are wonderful ambassadors of our organization, and I am inspired by their accomplishments. I look forward to supporting their continued growth, as well as career opportunities in manufacturing for women around the world.”

Launched in 2012, the STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women's impact on the manufacturing industry. Winners were chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship, and community engagement.

“The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry’s efforts to recognize and empower women,” said Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute. “Manufacturing is averaging more than 800,000 open jobs a month in the past year, and we can’t close that gap without closing the gender gap. Our Honorees and Emerging Leaders serve as role models and have their own multiplier effect on the number of women in the workforce, paying it forward to help others find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing.”

The 10th annual STEP Ahead Awards Dinner is scheduled to take place on April 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.