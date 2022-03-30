Mercury Marine captures record share at Palm Beach International Boat Show

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), continues to expand its presence and grow market share at key saltwater boat shows. During the Palm Beach International Boat Show this past weekend, Mercury captured close to 60% share of total outboard engines at the show and almost 70% share of all outboard engines over 200hp on the water. This marks the largest share of outboard engines for Mercury at a Florida show and continues its share gains during key Florida boat shows including Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.

“The Palm Beach Boat Show is quickly becoming one of the most important saltwater shows in the United States and Mercury’s outstanding performance at the show underscores our continued growth in the saltwater market,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “Our success in Palm Beach, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale as well as the recent Dubai Boat Show demonstrates our incredible momentum and adoption of our award-winning 600hp V12 Verado outboard as well as our entire high-horsepower outboard engine lineup.”

“Demand for all our products continue to grow, especially in South Florida as consumers are demanding Mercury on their boats,” said Randy Caruana, Mercury Marine vice president of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific. “We expect this demand to continue as we move into the remainder of the year.”

Palm Beach follows a string of successful and record-setting shows for Mercury in recent months. Earlier this year, Mercury displayed more engines than any other outboard manufacturer for the third consecutive Miami Boat Show and sixth consecutive major Florida saltwater show (including Miami and Ft. Lauderdale). Mercury once again increased its overall share at the show and accounted for comfortably over half of all outboard engines on display this year. In addition, most OEMs at the show displayed at least one boat with Mercury outboards – some for the first time at a major show.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.

Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com