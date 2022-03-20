Rayglass Boats Releases World’s First RIB Fitted with Twin V12 600HP Verado Mercury Marine Engines

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – March 30, 2022 – Today, Rayglass Boats announced the release of a custom Protector 410 Targa with twin Mercury V12 600hp Verado outboard engines, the most powerful engines ever to be fitted on an RIB vessel. Each engine boasts a massive 7.6-litre displacement and 600hp giving the vessel a total of 1200hp.

“We wanted to build a boat that could outperform everything on the water – this is the result,” said Dave Larsen, CEO, Rayglass. “A combination of smart engine technology and the advanced hull gives the vessel incredibly responsive handling. Meanwhile the 1200HP of the twin engines means it has the acceleration and speed of a supercar on the water.”

To accommodate the size of the Mercury V12 Verado’s, the Protector 410 Targa transom was modified to ensure it was structurally strong to handle their weight and the massive torque that they produce. The result is one of the world’s most capable all-water vessels, combining the unmatched power of the Verado V12 engines with the Protector’s world leading capability, safety and handling.

The Mercury V12 Verado outboards also feature several innovations that improve ride quality, efficiency and performance of the vessel, including:

An industry-first two-speed transmission which provides fuel efficiency, huge low-end power and a smooth but responsive ride at high speeds

Double contra-rotating props which ensure maximum grip in the water to deliver horsepower and acceleration efficiently.

The world’s first gearcase that turns independently of the outboard engine to provide ultra-responsive hydro-electric handling.

“The V12 Verado outboard delivers boaters unrivalled freedom, luxury and power to pursue their passions on the water. This is a remarkable engine that will change the future of boating,” Chris Drees, President, Mercury Marine.

Custom additions

This customized 410 Targa includes an undercover perch seat, which provides a comfortable ride in any weather for an additional two-three people, as well as new magnetic teak lids and a recessed barbeque.

At the helm there are three 4-inch Mercury vessel view screens that display a wide range of engine diagnostics followed by a 16” Simrad NSS Evo 3 MFD that displays all the standard chart and sonar functions along with CZone digital switching integration. The boat also features Mercury joystick piloting that offers precise control in tight areas, autopilot, Skyhook® advanced controls and more.

“These are the world’s most powerful and advanced engines on the world’s most capable RIB vessel,” continued Larsen. “Cruising in this is the most fun you can have on the water.”

About Rayglass

Since 1985, Rayglass Boats have been recognized as leading designers and manufacturers of high-quality, award-winning power boats. Pride in product, innovation and commitment to quality is the formula for the success behind our globally recognized brand. Our reputation for excellence in design, construction and performance is the result of a total commitment by everyone at Rayglass to producing world class vessels of the highest standard.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.