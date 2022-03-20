Cindy Nguyen to Expand Boater Participation and Diversity on the Water with Brunswick Corporation Mercury Marine, MotorGuide and Lowrance

METTAWA, Ill. – March 20, 2022 – Cindy Nguyen says she lives her life without barriers. As an influencer who spends her time expanding access to the water, engaging younger, diverse boaters, and empowering more women to take the helm, Nguyen is always looking for opportunities to work with partners who have the same mission. Today, Cindy and Brunswick Corporation are pleased to announce a new collaboration that aligns with Brunswick’s core tenant of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the marine industry. As part of the initiative, Nguyen will work with Brunswick and some of its brands creating content, engaging younger anglers, and ensuring her boats are equipped with the latest technology. Through the new collaboration, Nguyen will power her hunt for flounder, redfish and more with new Mercury 150HP and 60HP FourStroke engines and a MotorGuide Xi5 trolling motor, guided by the Lowrance Elite FS 7 system.

“I’ve been fishing, boating, and enjoying the outdoors for as long as I can remember, and for me, it’s a family tradition – it always brings me back to the most nostalgic moments in my life,” said Nguyen.

“If I could bottle up how being on the water makes me feel and sell it to the world, I would never have to work a day in my life,” she continued. “That’s why I want to share fishing and boating with others, and I am honored by the opportunity to partner with Brunswick and Mercury to help make the water an inclusive and inviting place where everyone feels welcome to make new memories and enjoy its inherent beauty and adventure.”

Based in Galveston, Texas, Nguyen’s passion is light-tackle inshore fishing, but she loves the opportunity to chase offshore species – in addition to sharing the thrill of the catch with new and aspiring anglers. To keep up-to-date with her on-water adventures, follow her on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

“We are thrilled to work with Cindy as her passion for fishing and welcoming, educating and inspiring new boaters to join the on-water lifestyle is undeniable,” said Lee Gordon, Brunswick Corporation vice president of communications and public affairs. “We’re thrilled to officially have her as part of the Brunswick family and to join forces on our shared goal to expand boater participation.”

