Two Brunswick Corporation Leaders Named to Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 List

METTAWA, Ill. – March 24, 2022 – Boating Industry Magazine today announced its 2022 40 Under 40 list recognizing two Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) leaders among the industry’s top young professionals. Both Stephanie Shirley, Associate General Counsel and TIDE Program Director and Keisha Spicer, Strategy and Business Development Manager, Heyday Wake Boats were selected as award winners among the hundreds of nominations.

“Stephanie and Keisha are both rising stars within the marine industry and have brought tremendous value to our organization leveraging their unique talents and skillsets to drive our business forward,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “They are both well deserving of this recognition, and I look forward to supporting Stephanie’s and Keisha’s continued success with the many advancements they’re making across our industry.”

Stephanie joined Brunswick in 2015 after building her legal experience with a range of litigation, eventually focusing on labor and employment with the goal of moving in-house. Now serving as Brunswick’s Associate General Counsel – Labor & Compliance, Shirley has expanded her passions within Brunswick taking on additional responsibilities to guide the future of the marine industry and solidify Brunswick’s position as a top employer and market innovator. Shirley plays an instrumental role in how Brunswick continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic to keep its employees safe, while also leading and enhancing Brunswick’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts by launching TIDE (Together: Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity) – Brunswick’s enterprise DEI initiative focused on embedding DEI within Brunswick and throughout the broader marine industry.

Keisha has been with the Brunswick organization for more than a decade serving in various roles throughout the Boat Group division providing hands-on experience in each facet of the business from sales and marketing to sourcing and business planning. In her current role, Keisha energetically leads the development, strategy, and portfolio of one of the fastest growing brands in the wake boat category, Heyday Wake Boats, which is aimed at targeting the next generation of boaters to introduce an active, on-water lifestyle. In addition to the tremendous success of the brand with consumers, Heyday has also won two innovation awards and a Neptune Award for its latest model launched – the H22 – under Keisha’s strategic direction.

Each year, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 features young leaders in the boating industry who stand out among hundreds of peer nominations for their multitude of accomplishments and promise to push the boating industry forward. The award and feature can be seen in this month’s edition of Boating Industry Magazine.

