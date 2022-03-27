Mercury Marine wins Wisconsin Corporate Safety award

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (April 5, 2022) — The Wisconsin Safety Council and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will honor Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), as one of 10 companies to win this year’s Wisconsin Corporate Safety award.

“All companies in Wisconsin utilize a ‘safety first’ approach, but this year’s winners went above and beyond in promoting safety and excellence,” said Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner. “We congratulate them for earning this prestigious award, and we applaud their efforts in building Wisconsin’s reputation as a national leader in workplace safety.”

The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who are safety, health and insurance professionals. Applicants were required to submit data about their 2021 safety records and provide information about their company’s safety and health leadership, training programs and their safety accomplishments and goals.

“We are honored to win the Corporate Safety Award in the state of Wisconsin,” said Jim Sutton, Mercury Marine director of safety and occupational health. “This recognition reflects safety as our highest priority at Mercury and the engagement of all our team members in building a strong, sustainable safety culture.”

During continued pandemic-related challenges, Mercury built upon its prior safety and health performance improvements, leading to a 39% reduction in total recordable injury rates in 2021 and a 39% reduction in lost time rate over the past three years. These reductions have been achieved and sustained during a period of unprecedented production growth, investment and hiring at Mercury’s Wisconsin facilities. A key initiative in 2021 was the application of the Design Thinking improvement process to help ensure that every employee prioritizes safety in their daily work tasks.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.