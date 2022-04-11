Brunswick Recognizes Global Facilities for Record-Setting Safety Achievements

METTAWA, Ill., April 11, 2022 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced the recipients of its 2022 awards for exceptional safety performance in a year in which Brunswick achieved the lowest incident and injury rates in Company history. These honors not only recognize the success of Brunswick’s safety culture and initiatives but encourage and reward employees and facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and wellness performance through promotion and practice of safety awareness.

All Brunswick manufacturing, engineering and distribution facilities worldwide are eligible for this recognition. For 2021 performance, the company is recognizing four facilities with the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award; each location will receive the award and $10,000 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The four facilities earning the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2021 performance are:

Fond du Lac, WI (Mercury Marine Plant 15 Outboards)

Lebanon, MO (Lowe Boats)

Palhoca, Brazil (Mercury Marine Distribution)

Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal (Venture Boats)

“We are proud to honor the Brunswick facilities that implemented industry-leading safety processes and demonstrated a culture which promotes creating a safe work environment as a responsibility shared by all employees globally,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.

Additionally, eight facilities earned the Brunswick Award for Sustained Safety Performance, an award recognizing operations that consistently rank among the highest in safety excellence over multiple years. Each of these eight facilities will receive $2,500 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The eight facilities are:

Juarez. Mexico (Advanced Systems Group ACME)

Dandenong, Australia (Mercury Marine Plant 25)

Juarez, Mexico (Mercury Marine Plant 22)

Oshkosh, Wis. (Mercury Marine Plant 33 Engineering)

Reynosa, Mexico (Venture Group)

Burnaby, British Columbia (Mercury Marine Distribution Center Plant 89)

New York Mills, Minn. (Lund/Crestliner)

Suzhou, China (Mercury Marine Plant 58)

Brunswick is also recognizing 18 facilities with Distinguished Safety Awards for 2021 safety performance. 46 Brunswick facilities did not incur any lost-time incidents in 2021.

The 17 global Brunswick manufacturing and distribution facilities honored with the Distinguished Safety Award for their safety performance in 2021 are:

Bangor, Northern Ireland (Advances Systems Group Whale Marine)

Brisbane, Australia (BLA)

Brookfield, WI (Mercury Marine Plant 11 Capitol Engineering)

Dandridge, Tenn. (Sea Ray Boats)

Eagan, MN (Land N’ Sea)

Fond du Lac, WI (Mercury Marine Plant 12 Engineering)

Fond du Lac, WI (Mercury Marine Plant 95 Logistics)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (Land ‘N’ Sea)

Heerenveen, Netherlands (Lankhorst Taselaar)

Kent, Wash. (Land ‘N’ Sea)

Milton, Ontario (Mercury Marine Plant 20 Distribution Center)

Miramar, Fla. (Mercury Marine Plant 85 Distribution Center)

Norfolk, VA (Land N’ Sea)

Petit-Rechain, Belgium (Mercury Marine Plant 28)

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Land 'N' Sea)

Taycheedah, WI (Mercury Marine Plant 36 Racing)

Victoria, British Columbia (Payne’s Marine Supply)

The Brunswick Safety Leadership Award recipients are selected by Brunswick senior management. The separate Distinguished Safety Award and Sustained Performance awards are determined by the achievement of specific safety performance objectives, which include incident rates and other metrics.

