RELiON Battery Launches Retail Partnership with West Marine

CHARLOTTE, NC (April 14, 2022) — RELiON Battery, a global lithium battery provider and part of Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE: BC) Advanced Systems Group, has announced that American-based boating supply company, West Marine, will now offer RELiON batteries in select stores across the U.S. and on www.westmarine.com. With consumer demand for lithium batteries growing, the addition of RELiON will provide customers with an alternative to conventional lead-acid batteries as lithium batteries are inherently lightweight, have a longer life and charge quickly, among many other benefits.

“West Marine has seen increased consumer demand for lithium phosphate batteries over the past several years, making our partnership with RELiON Battery the perfect addition for our consumers,” said Ron Baime, West Marine Chief Merchandising Officer. “Lithium phosphate batteries are among the most popular forms of energy storage in the world, and an excellent choice for boating applications.”

RELiON Battery is leading the industry with innovative power options as many boat owners shift to lithium batteries for high power applications such as bass fishing, sailing, recreational vehicles, overland, solar, electric vehicles and more. RELiON’s lithium batteries are built to withstand harsh environmental elements, while being maintenance-free and highly efficient. They allow those seeking an outdoor lifestyle to do so without worrying if their batteries will last.

“We are excited to bring our premium lithium batteries to West Marine customers across the U.S.,” said Paul Hecimovich, RELiON Battery Founder and senior vice president. “Both RELiON and West Marine believe in inspiring boaters to challenge their limits through providing quality products with outstanding customer service. Partnering with a retail legend such as West Marine furthers our mission to bring lithium batteries to the forefront.”

West Marine will offer customers RELiON’s most popular lithium products, including 12V and 24V batteries that can power a variety of marine vessels. In addition, customers that purchase RELiON Battery products are also supporting the planet, as the company donates 1% of annual revenue to nonprofits fighting for a healthier and more sustainable environment.

To learn more about West Marine and RELiON Battery visit westmarine.com and relionbattery.com.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global leader in lithium batteries powering a range of applications including recreational vehicles, marine, solar-powered solutions, and more. The company is on a mission to power the world’s transition to lithium energy storage, ethically. RELiON helps customers challenge and overcome their limits by offering a range of high-quality battery products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. The company is dedicated to giving back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through its 1% for the Planet membership. RELiON Battery is also part of Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG) which consists of leading P&A brands in advanced batteries, electrical power management, digital control & monitoring, and networked systems & devices for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle, and other industries. For more information about RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.