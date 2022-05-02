Simrad Yachting Partners with Gale Force Twins

Florida-based duo to create educational boating content using Simrad® electronics

Egersund, Norway (May 2, 2022) – Simrad Yachting is proud to announce a new partnership with Captains Amanda and Emily Gale, also known as the Gale Force Twins. As a part of the partnership, the Gale Force Twins will act as Simrad Yachting ambassadors and create engaging content with the latest Simrad® electronics, including the new NSX multifunction display.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Simrad! What makes this relationship authentic is not only do we share similar core values, but we share the same goal of creating and delivering meaningful content for boaters and fisherman,” said the Gale Force Twins. “Getting on the water to create content is not always an easy task, but it’s a great feeling having the Simrad technology on our boat because it’s gear that we can trust. “

As South Florida natives, the Gale Force Twins love for the water began at an early age. Frequent fishing trips in the Florida Keys and working on a busy fishing charter boat during their summer breaks is what led them to earn their captains licenses and running their own charter business. Over time, they began documenting their “life on the water” adventures through social media with a back-to-basics approach that has attracted a rapidly growing audience of followers. Today, the Gale Force Twins have set out on a mission to educate, explain and entertain through a variety of engaging and informative videos about fishing, boating and more. To keep up with their on-water adventures, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“Delivering meaningful content that helps boaters and anglers make the most of their time on the water is a core focus for the Simrad branding strategy,” said Gordon Sprouse, AMER Marketing Director. “With Captains Amanda and Emily Gale now a part of the Simrad team – including use of the new NSX smart chartplotter -- we have an exciting opportunity to deliver the educational and entertaining content that our existing, as well as new, consumers can appreciate for more safety and enjoyment on the water.”

For more information about Simrad Yachting, visit http://www.simrad-yachting.com/

About Simrad®

Simrad Yachting is part of Navico, a division of Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE: BC) Advanced Systems Group, and features leading marine electronics and navigation products including chartplotters, fishfinders, radars, autopilots and more for both commercial marine and recreational boaters with a history going back 75 years. The Simrad trade mark is licensed for use to Navico. Navico distributes Simrad products in over 100 countries worldwide. For more, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.



About Brunswick Corporation

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.