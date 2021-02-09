Brunswick Corporation ranked in Top 10 of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Forbes to the 2021 list of America’s Best Large Employers. From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 500 made the final list. Brunswick is ranked No. 10 overall and number one in the Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Brenna Preisser, President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “This award recognizes our commitment to shaping a supportive Company culture that amplifies the best qualities of our talented employees and delivers results. Together, we will continue to define, create and continuously innovate the future of recreational marine.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Large Employers are selected based on an independent survey where 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding his/her own employer. The evaluation was based on both Direct and Indirect Recommendations.

Most recently, Brunswick was named by Forbes and Statista to its list of the Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Veterans.

You can view the entire list of the America’s Best Employers here https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers/#705316cbfb3e

