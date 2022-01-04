Brunswick Corporation to Showcase the Future of Boating Technology Virtually at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

METTAWA, Ill. – January 4, 2022 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the largest recreational boating manufacturer in the world, will display the future of recreational boating technology virtually during CES 2022. Through its ACES strategy (autonomy connectivity, electrification, and shared access) on Brunswick.com, the Company will showcase how it is defining the future of the marine industry through an immersive look into situational guidance, collision avoidance and auto docking.

You can view the experience through an interactive video here, and elements of the experience include:

Predictive path guidance: Projected onto your world to provide a safe area of operation.

Projected onto your world to provide a safe area of operation. Object detection: Various objects are detected and classified. Objects are prioritized based on their potential threat, as well as use profiles.

Various objects are detected and classified. Objects are prioritized based on their potential threat, as well as use profiles. Situational awareness: Contextual awareness provides a better understanding of your environment. Active and passive feedback can be perceived.

Within its CES virtual platform, Brunswick is also launching its 2022 CES Media Day presentation featuring its innovation strategy, designed to re-shape the consumer experience. In addition, media days will also focus on:

CES Innovation Award Winner - The first V12, 600HP outboard engine – Featuring the first 2-speed hydraulic Transmission, steerable gearcase and the most powerful and fuel-efficient outboard in the industry.

Featuring the first 2-speed hydraulic Transmission, steerable gearcase and the most powerful and fuel-efficient outboard in the industry. A partnership with E1 Racing and the Racebird – Brunswick will feature its vision for electrification in addition to highlighting a partnership with the E1 racing series, showcasing its electric racing powerboat, RaceBird, featuring an electric powertrain developed by Mercury Racing and display and navigation systems developed by Brunswick-owned Simrad® and C-MAP.

– Brunswick will feature its vision for electrification in addition to highlighting a partnership with the E1 racing series, showcasing its electric racing powerboat, RaceBird, featuring an electric powertrain developed by Mercury Racing and display and navigation systems developed by Brunswick-owned Simrad® and C-MAP. Autonomous boating – A partnership with Carnegie Robotics, creating advanced driver assistance and autonomous solutions to improve the boating experience across a range of applications and scenarios.

To learn more, visit Brunswick’s CES virtual experience or tune in to hear from Brunswick Corporation CEO, Dave Foulkes, during the Company’s CES Media Day presentation.

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.