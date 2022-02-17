Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Three Innovation Awards at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI, Fla. – February 17, 2022 – Three brands across the Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) portfolio – Mercury Marine, CZone and Heyday Wake Boats – each won an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show. Mercury Marine was honored for its revolutionary V12 600HP Verado in the outboard category, the largest outboard engine in the industry and a CES Innovation Award winner; CZone won an award for Control X in the Mechanical and Electrical Systems category, the smartest and sleekest CZone module providing the ultimate flexibility to optimize system design and installation; and Heyday was recognized for its all-new H22 wake boat in the Tow Boats category, which has set the standard for the next generation of performance, design and accessibility in the wake boat category.

“Winning three prestigious Innovation Awards across three of our four divisions is a testament to our breadth of talent across the Brunswick enterprise and our leadership position within the marine industry. I am incredibly proud of everyone at Brunswick that played a role in developing these award-winning products,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “At Brunswick, we are committed to leading in the industry in developing innovative products and technologies to democratize the boating experience and I look forward to continuing our path of attracting the next generation of boaters.”

Brunswick brand winners were recognized for:

Mercury Marine V12 600HP Verado: Delivers exceptional fuel economy and range and in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emissions through the combination of a portfolio of industry-leading Mercury technologies. Judges stated: “It’s changed the way boat builders design their boats. It’s so full of innovation we can’t even list it all.”

: The first module with a fully waterproof enclosure and features the most configurable input and output channels. Control X uses the latest smart MOSFET switching technology providing improved reliability and silent operation. Judges stated: “It makes digital switching more flexible, allowing boat builders to build better boats.” Heyday H22: The H22 offers more standard features from bow to stern compared to any other boat in its class featuring an innovative design to maximize space and the most innovative rear-facing transom seats on the market. Judges stated: “The stern jump seats on the versatile and affordable Heyday H22 allow observers to get a ringside seat to view their friends’ in action.”

The Innovation Awards program, organized by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The award acknowledges products that best meet criteria including innovative distinction from other products currently being manufactured, benefit to the marine industry and/or Consumer, practicality, and cost-effectiveness. The judging committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have expertise in marine products.

About Brunswick

