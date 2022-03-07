Brunswick Corporation Launches 2022 Virtual Investor Day Highlighting Rapid Progress Powering Up Next Wave Strategy

METTAWA, Ill., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today launched its 2022 Virtual Investor Day on Brunswick.com. The presentation, hosted by members of Brunswick’s senior leadership team, details the Company’s success in rapidly powering-up the Next Wave strategy unveiled at the May 2021 investor meeting, which builds on Brunswick’s foundation as the largest and most innovative company in the recreational marine industry, and connects it to the opportunity for sustained future growth and strong financial performance. During the presentation, Brunswick’s division presidents describe the multiple, robust growth vectors being pursued across the Brunswick enterprise and the increasingly powerful synergies across their businesses.

Presenters at Brunswick’s Virtual Investor Day, include Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes; division presidents, Chris Drees, Brett Dibkey, Aine Denari and Brenna Preisser; CFO, Ryan Gwillim; and CMO, Lauren Beckstedt.

The sustainable nature of Brunswick’s growth drivers enables some ambitious 2025 Company goals, including:

Revenues of approximately $10B by 2025

US outboard engine market share in excess of 50%

Parts and accessories segment sales exceeding $3.25B

Boat Segment operating margins expanding a further 350 basis points vs 2021

Freedom Boat Club growing to 575 global locations

More than 35 ACE (autonomy, connectivity, electrification) products in market

“We believe we are the only company in the marine industry with the scope and scale to deliver such a transformational vision,” said Foulkes. “I am energized by the momentum of our organization and the long-term growth potential of our unique, powerful and resilient business platform. Our Next Wave strategy is about combining our foundational strengths of scale, strong brands and innovation with investments in our core business, our ACES strategy, and our advancing digital capabilities to create the smartest, most desirable and engaging experiences on the water.”

To view Brunswick’s 2022 Investor Day presentation and transcripts, visit https://www.brunswick.com/investors/investor-day-2022.

Investors and analysts will also be able to listen to and have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with the above speakers from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT on March 17, 2022. Those participants who would like to ask a question can dial 877-900-9524 (toll-free) or 412-902-0029 (toll). No password needed. A transcript of the Q&A session will be made available on Brunswick.com by March 21, 2022.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available until June 15, 2022, by calling 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 - Access ID: 13727654.

