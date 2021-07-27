Brunswick Corporation Named to the 2021 Forbes “America’s Best Employers for Women” list for the Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2021 “America’s Best Employers for Women” list. From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 300 made the final list. Brunswick ranked No. 2 overall in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Women are chosen based on an independent survey of 75,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Employers for Women for a second consecutive year, especially as this award reflects feedback from employees throughout the enterprise,” said Brenna Preisser, Executive Vice President and President, Business Acceleration and Chief People and Strategy Officer. “As the leader in the recreational boating industry, we are dedicated to promoting greater diversity on the water by creating a workplace that values different experiences and reflects unique perspectives. The advantages of an increasingly diverse workforce, including more women in leadership roles, is evident through our innovation channels and business results.”

In addition to direct and indirect recommendations by employees, the award also looks at diversity in top executive positions. Recently, Brunswick had three women honored with a “Women Making Waves” award from Boating Industry Magazine and has had five honorees over the past two years.

Engaging and advancing more women in the marine eco-system is not only a workplace imperative; it is an industry imperative. Brunswick is committed to leading in this effort and creating opportunities to encourage more diverse boating participation. In August, Brunswick is hosting a Women in Boating campaign to promote women at the helm and inclusivity across the industry. This will include a three-city media event to promote women in boating, as well as increased digital marketing and engagement.

Brunswick’s dedication to advancing its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been recognized with numerous awards over the past 12 months, including:

To view the entire 2021 America’s Best Employers for Women list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-women/#68c245077de9

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com