Brunswick Named to USA Today's America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

Mettawa, Ill. – June 14, 2023 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, was recently named by USA Today to the inaugural list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. More than 2,000 US-based companies with more than $50 million in revenue were considered for this honor and only 400 made the final list. Brunswick secured a spot on the list recognizing the Company’s work to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions year-over-year. In 2022, Brunswick’s carbon intensity from the use of energy in operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions) improved approximately 13%, reflecting the benefit of energy efficiency improvements implemented over the last two years.

“It is an honor to be included on the list and see that our efforts to improve sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint have been noted and commended,” said Brunswick Corporation Chief Sustainability Officer, Jennifer Koenig. “Protecting the environment so that generations to come can enjoy being on the water is core to Brunswick’s values and is evident from our environmental-focused initiatives,”

Brunswick’s sustainability strategy is guided by its “Next Never Rests” philosophy, which puts an emphasis on innovation and long-term growth while using natural resources responsibly. The Company has made noteworthy strides in achieving its sustainability goals including the launch of Mercury Marine’s Avator electric outboard motor platform and Navico Group’s Fathom e-power generator replacement system, and by numerous new investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology. Additionally, last month Brunswick released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting its investment in renewable energy, zero waste-to-landfill initiatives and electric product launches.

To view the full report and to learn more about Brunswick commitment to sustainability, click here.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.