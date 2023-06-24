Boating Industry Magazine Names Four Brunswick Corporation Leaders to its 2023 ‘Women Making Waves’ List of Honorees

METTAWA, Ill. – June 23, 2023 – Four of Brunswick’s female leaders, Neha Clark, Brunswick Senior Vice President of Enterprise Finance; Michelle Voss, Brunswick Senior Manager of Public Relations; Perissa Bailey, General Manager, Mercury Marine eSolutions; and Freedom Boat Club of San Diego franchisee Jennifer Hasbrouck have been named by Boating Industry Magazine to their 2023 list of “Women Making Waves.” This annual recognition is given to women in the marine industry who have made and continue to make a significant impact on the success of their company while promoting diversity within the industry.

“I am thrilled to see Neha, Michelle, Perissa and Jennifer recognized on the Women Making Waves list and thank Boating Industry Magazine for honoring Brunswick’s inspiring women leaders year after year,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Encouraging and fostering diversity is core to our culture, and these four women are shining examples of the benefits to our business.”

“It’s very clear to see that Brunswick Corporation and its brands have a strong dedication to showing the entire recreational boating industry that all have a place within it. We at Boating Industry are excited and proud to shine a spotlight on the dedication of some incredible women from within the organization in this year’s Women Making Waves awards,” said Adam Quandt, Editor-in-Chief, Boating Industry.

Brunswick continues to be recognized for its efforts to champion diversity throughout its organization and the industry. Most recently, Brunswick was named by U.S. News & World Report as the one of the Best Companies to Work for, as well as being ranked in the top ten of the publication’s Best Companies for Work/Life Balance. Earlier this year, Brunswick also ranked in the top 10 percent of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employer list and received a Women MAKE Award for the seventh consecutive year, an award that honors women in manufacturing.

To see the full list of Women Making Waves and view the digital issue of the June/July Boating Industry Magazine click here.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.