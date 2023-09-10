Bayliner Unveils new Brand Identity Signaling the Next Era of Authentic On-water Experiences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – September 10, 2023 – Bayliner Boats, today, launched its new brand identity bringing a revitalized energy to the boat builder known for creating high-quality affordable cruising, fishing, and sport model options. The brand refresh represents one of the most comprehensive redesigns in the company’s 65-year history driven by consumer research signaling Bayliner’s commitment to attract new boaters and brand loyalists seeking the thrill of authentic on-water experiences.

“Many Bayliner owners are first-time boat buyers, and our vision for this redesign was to fully represent the feeling and excitement that comes with a day on the water,” said Benoit Verley President, Venture Group. “Bayliner has helped people achieve the dream of boat ownership for 65 years and it was time we matched the spirit of that moment with the look of the brand.”

The new look of the Bayliner “B” represents the spirit of feeling at home at the helm. In addition to a new look showcased through the logo, tagline and design of boat models, consumers can expect an intuitive and user-friendly website experience that will quickly guide them to the model that best matches their needs.

“We felt it was critical to elevate the interactive experience with our customers both off and on the water,” said Sara Fahy, Bayliner Marketing Manager. “We want every aspect of the customer journey to feel memorable and exciting. We want to be a part of their big life moments and believe this brand change will enable that to happen.”

Bayliner’s refreshed branding will appear throughout its fleet starting in 2024. To experience the next era and see the brand come to life, watch this video and visit the new Bayliner.com.

About Bayliner:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Bayliner is a recognized global leader in the fiberglass recreational boating industry. Through quality craftsmanship and a diverse product offering, Bayliner strives to make boating an accessible, affordable pastime for everyone worldwide. For more information, visit www.bayliner.com. Bayliner is a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

About Brunswick:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.