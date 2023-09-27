Freedom Boat Club President Cecil Cohn Named 2023 Mover and Shaker of the Year by Boating Industry

METTAWA, Ill. – September 27, 2023 – Freedom Boat Club President Cecil Cohn (NYSE: BC) has been named by Boating Industry Magazine as its 2023 Mover and Shaker of the Year. According to the magazine, the awards program, which was established in 2010, recognizes leaders who have made major contributions to the advancement of the marine industry. Cohn was featured on the cover and profiled in the October issue of Boating Industry.

“I am honored to be named the 2023 Mover and Shaker of the Year by Boating Industry,” said Cohn. “This award reflects the commitment of Freedom’s entire global team to deliver remarkable member experiences – both on and off the water. Together, we are focused on reaching new and diverse audiences to expand the industry and welcome all to the water.”

Cohn has been with the Brunswick organization for nearly two decades, and throughout his tenure, he has served in a variety of leadership roles across Brunswick Boat Group and Business Services before taking the helm of Freedom Boat Club. Under Cohn’s leadership, Freedom has more than doubled in size growing from 170 to 400 global locations since Brunswick acquired the business in May 2019. Through Freedom’s growing footprint and best-in-class operating model, the Club has attracted more than 90,000 members and is continuing to expand boater participation through its unrivaled scale. Additionally, Cohn has led several initiatives to attract the next generation of boaters, increase diversity on the water, and the Club is continuously recognized for its award-winning safety and training program.

Additionally, as part of the Boating Industry’s Mover & Shakers Awards program, Perissa Bailey, Vice President of Electrification at Mercury Marine, was honored with a Bold Moves award. Bailey joined the Mercury Marine organization in early 2022 and is responsible for leading the company’s electrification business and product development strategy.

“The 13th Annual Boating Industry Mover & Shakers Awards recognize outstanding leaders and trailblazers across the recreational boating industry who continually pursue and embrace the challenge and change,” said Adam Quandt, Editor-In-Chief, Boating Industry Magazine. “This year’s winners continue to navigate challenges and changes across our ever-changing industry, as well as drive innovation through their strong leadership and dedication both within their respective organizations and well beyond.”

To learn more about the 2023 Mover and Shakers Awards, view the October 2023 issue of Boating Industry: https://boatingindustry.com/boating-industry-october-2023/

About Brunswick:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser and FliteBoards. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit Brunswick.com.