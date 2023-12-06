Brunswick Corporation Named by Newsweek Magazine as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the fourth consecutive year. From the thousands U.S. companies considered for this honor, only 600 made the Newsweek list of honorees.

Throughout 2023, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous accolades for its industry-leading environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) efforts. Specifically, the Company was recognized on the Climate Leaders List by USA Today; named one of the Best Companies to Work for by U.S. News & World Report; and Forbes has consistently recognized Brunswick on its World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers, America’s Best Employers for Veterans lists. Additionally, its Mercury Marine division recently earned a 13th consecutive Green Masters designation for sustainable business practices and initiatives from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Protecting our environment is a critical element of serving our stakeholders and ensuring the long-term success of our business. It’s a commitment that we have and will continue to embed into the core of Brunswick through sustainable initiatives across our business ecosystem.”

More than 2,000 public companies with headquarters in the U.S. were considered for this honor analyzing more than 30 KPIs. Additionally, more than 17,000 U.S. residents were surveyed to evaluate CSR performance, as well as the three sub-dimensions: social, environmental, and governance. The award recognizes U.S. companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to ESG initiatives.

View the entire 2023 America’s Most Responsible Companies list here and learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to corporate responsibility here.

About Brunswick Corporation:

