Boston Whaler Unveils the All-New 210 Vantage Designed to Attract the Next Generation of Boaters

EDGEWATER, Fla. – December 13, 2023 – Boston Whaler today introduced the newest model in the Vantage lineup – the 210 Vantage, an all-new, keel-up dual console model designed with premium features core to the Boston Whaler brand, as well as intuitive technology to attract the next generation of boaters.

“Building on the success of the Vantage series, we’re thrilled to officially introduce the all-new 210 Vantage into the marketplace and offer consumers a truly differentiated experience,” said Dennis Tilden, Senior Director of Sales & Customer Service. “The 210 Vantage embodies the core values that define Boston Whaler's legacy – quality, innovation, unsinkability, reliability and simplicity – and was designed to cater to young families and empty nesters with its manageable size, thoughtful design, weather protection and spacious seating. We’re confident that our newest model will be well-received in the market and set the standard for its category.​”

True to the Boston Whaler legacy, the 210 Vantage includes high-end features standing out from competitors in the category. The model offers consumers simplicity with intuitive systems making it simple to operate and maintain; adaptability for cruising, fishing or socializing on the water; highly capable giving boaters an extra sense of confidence and security on the water; social comfort with ample seating to entertain and relax onboard.

Additional premium features and model specs, include:

Pedestal helm seats with optional port lounger​

Wrap around windshield with Bimini option​ for comfort and protection

Adaptability: Versatile transom offering fishing capabilities

Social Comfort: Innovative seating that matches Vantage family​

LOA 21’ 3” Beam 8’ 6” Deadrise (deg) 20 Dry Weight (lbs.) 3,810 Fuel Capacity (gal) 80 Base HP 200 (DTS) Max HP 200-250 MSRP $109,333

The 210 Vantage will make its boat show debut at the New England Boat Show, and you can learn more about the model online here.

About Boston Whaler

For more than 60 years, Boston Whaler has been building superior quality unsinkable runabouts, cruisers and center console boats. Founded in 1958 and currently headquartered in Edgewater, Fla., the company’s unique foam-cored construction process contributes not only unsurpassed flotation, but also superior ride characteristics and durability. The current product line ranges from 13 to 42 feet and is distributed around the world by a network of exceptional dealers. For more information about The Unsinkable Legend™, please visit bostonwhaler.com. Boston Whaler is owned by Brunswick Corporation, the leading marine manufacturer in the world.