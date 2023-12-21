Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauds Navico Group Expansion in Lowell

Navico Group – a division of Brunswick Corporation – is expanding production of its marine products in Lowell, adding 80 jobs

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) today to announce three business expansion projects expected to create a total of 179 new jobs and generate a total capital investment of $40.7 million have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are in Lowell, Caledonia Township and Holland.

“Today’s investments will create 179 good-paying jobs and invest more than $40 million into communities in West Michigan, building on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our economic development efforts have helped us bring manufacturing jobs home and created opportunities for Michiganders in every corner of our state. I applaud these three companies for their decision to invest here in Michigan. Let’s keep working together to win projects that bring good-paying jobs to every region of the state. Together, we will keep growing our economy, helping businesses expand, and building a bright future for Michigan.”

“The decisions by these companies to expand in Michigan highlight the strength of our future mobility, life sciences, and advance manufacturing industries, and further demonstrate Team Michigan’s commitment to delivering long-term economic growth for all Michiganders,” said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. “These projects are wins for the entire state. We are grateful to the Governor, legislators of both parties and local officials for their continued support of our efforts. These investments reflect our commitment to ensuring that Michigan becomes an even better place for each of our 10 million-plus friends and neighbors to live, work, visit, play, and create futures. We will continue working to earn investments and support our people as we encourage businesses of all sizes to make it in Michigan.”

Navico Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) the world’s leading supplier of integrated systems and products for the marine and RV industries, is investing in its Lowell operations, where it will create two Centers of Excellence in metal fabrication and electrification. The investment will increase quality, capacity, and efficiency, as well as improve product manufacturing capabilities.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $32.7 million and create 80 jobs with the support of a $480,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites throughout the U.S. and around the world due to the company’s presence and strong employee base in the state.

“We are excited about this investment, which is a significant step in our commitment to being a leader in metal fabrication and electrification for the industries we serve,” said Brett Dibkey, Navico Group President. “The new manufacturing capabilities that we are implementing in the Lowell facility will enhance product development agility and speed-to-market. We appreciate MEDC’s support and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on both our business and the Michigan economy.”

The metal fabrication Center of Excellence will be equipped with the latest laser and robotic fabricationchnology to aid in the development and production of high-quality products for the marine industry. Most of these products will come to market under the Attwood brand.

The new state-of-the-art battery lab and assembly capability will aid in the design and development of custom power solutions for the nearly 20 end-markets that Navico Group serves with brands like Mastervolt and RELiON Battery.

The lab will enable engineers to develop and test end-to-end battery technologies, from bespoke battery management systems to emergent cell chemistries. The establishment of this battery facility will bolster the global expansion of Navico Group’s electrification efforts and become the second electrification Center of Excellence in addition to the company’s Amsterdam facility.

“The decision by Navico to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in future mobility and electrification, as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” said MEDC State of Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson. “We’re pleased to join our local partners in supporting this expansion, and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”

The project will bring immediate, well-paying jobs to the region with a large and expanding recreational marine supplier and will help secure the company’s continued presence and future investment in Michigan.

