Freedom Boat Club Ranks on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 List for 8th Consecutive Year

VENICE, Fla. – January 16, 2024 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator and a business within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has been recognized on the 2024 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 8th consecutive year, ranking first in the Boat Clubs category and 211th overall.

"It’s an honor to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of the top franchisors for the eighth consecutive year, and even more meaningful to be ranked first in our category among some of the top recreational companies in the world,” said Louis Chemi, Freedom Franchise Systems vice president. “These recognitions are a testament to the strength of the Freedom brand, our commitment to deliver remarkable member experiences and our ability to expand boater participation with a model that makes the on-water lifestyle accessible to all. On behalf of the entire Freedom family, I would like to thank our dedicated team members and passionate franchisees, who are dedicated to our mission of making boating for everyone.”

Entrepreneur analyzed more than 1,300 companies and scored them based on factors such as size and growth, company support, financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Most recently, Freedom Boat Club surpassed more than 59,000 memberships and over 90,000 members across its global footprint. In July 2023, Freedom announced its 400th location more than double its size since it was acquired by Brunswick in 2019. Today, Freedom’s best-in-class model extends across North America, Europe, and most recently, Australia, made up of both corporate locations and a continually growing network of franchise partners to expand boating participation through its convenient, shared-access model.

“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”

To view the full 2024 Franchise 500 List, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500, and to learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with over 400 locations comprising of both Freedom and Fanautic locations in 34 U.S. states, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.