Newsweek Names Brunswick Corporation Among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024

METTAWA, Ill. – January 31, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Brunswick earned a rating of four-and-a-half stars out of a possible five on the list of large size employers, acknowledged by their employees for genuinely respecting and valuing all individuals and perspectives.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “We believe that fostering a culture that values diverse perspectives drives innovation and enables us to be an employer of choice for top talent. Our global workforce of more than 17,000 employees are committed to living our values each day and creating an environment of inclusion and belonging – this recognition is a testament to these efforts.”

The methodology for the ranking, which was compiled by research firm Plant-A Insights, was based on a multi-part evaluation that included interviews with human resources professionals, analysis of employer data on demographics, monitoring of companies’ media coverage, and an independent survey of more than 220,000 U.S.-based workers yielding 1.5 million company reviews.

As a top-ranked employer, Brunswick recently received numerous accolades, including being named by Newsweek as one America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, one of the Best Companies for Work-Life Balance by U.S News & World Report; and listed by Forbes to its World’s Best Employers and America’s Best Large Employer lists.

To learn more about how Brunswick is creating an inclusive culture and a rewarding environment for its employees to perform at their best, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits.

