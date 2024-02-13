Brunswick Corporation Announces Partnership with Apex.AI to Strengthen Autonomous Technology Capabilities

METTAWA, Ill. (February 13, 2024) - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in recreational marine technology has announced a new partnership with Apex.AI, a leader in embedded software technology and middleware solutions. The collaboration will integrate the company’s Apex.Grace and Apex.Ida safety-certified products with Brunswick’s continued advancements in its autonomous solutions ecosystem as part of its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, Shared Access) strategy. The software from Apex.AI will support the seamless integration of these systems in vessels equipped with autonomous technology and improving the boating experience across a range of applications.

Apex.AI’s software bundle Apex.OS includes Apex.Grace—the safety-certified software development kit for mobility, smart machines, and IoT; and Apex.Ida—safe and secure high-performance data transport.

“Providing industry-leading solutions is key to delivering a frictionless consumer experience,” said Brandon Ferriman, Brunswick Autonomy & ADAS Programs director. “Brunswick Corporation chose Apex.OS— a safety- certified software solution—to support our autonomy features which provide our customers with a more convenient and enjoyable experience.”

"We are thrilled to work with Brunswick Corporation to enhance the safety, functionality, and convenience of recreational boating,” said Jan Becker, Apex.AI CEO. “Our software solutions can easily be applied to the current and future sensor suites of Brunswick's award-winning boats and the marine industry. It's very gratifying to be helping Brunswick elevate and simplify boating for its customers with docking autonomy technology.”

By integrating Apex.AI’s safety-certified framework and middleware, boaters will enjoy reliable system functionality and performance. The software offered by Apex.AI supports Brunswick Corporation in maintaining its superior brands and customer satisfaction across its lineup of award-winning recreational boats and supports the Company’s previously announced plans to commercialize autonomous solutions in 2025.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

About Apex.AI

Apex.AI is an international developer of safety-certified base software, enabling a faster transition to software-defined vehicles and software-defined mobility. The company’s software products are based on proven open-source software, such as ROS or Eclipse iceoryx. Through a proprietary process, we add what is necessary to support commercial and safety-critical applications such as functional safety, real-time determinism and flawless performance. The company's flagship product is Apex.Grace, a safety-certified, real-time, reliable software development kit. Apex.AI’s headquarters is located in Palo Alto, CA, USA, with offices in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart in Germany, Gothenburg in Sweden, Tokyo in Japan and Pangyo in South Korea. To date, Apex.AI has raised over $75 million USD from world-class venture, financial and strategic investors, including AGCO, Airbus Ventures, Canaan, Continental AG, Daimler Truck, HELLA Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures, Lightspeed, Orillion, Toyota Ventures, Volvo Group Venture Capital and ZF.

