Brunswick Corporation Honored with a Record-Setting 16 Awards Across its Portfolio of Brands at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI – February 16, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is celebrating another award-winning performance at the Miami International Boat show as its brands and products were honored with 16 awards, a record number of awards for the Company during North America’s largest boat show.

Furthering Brunswick’s position as the leading marine technology company, multiple brands across the organization won awards highlighting innovation, customer satisfaction and marketing excellence, including:

Combined, Boston Whaler and Mercury Marine won three Innovation Awards, including Boston Whaler 210 Vantage (Cuddy Cabins, Bowriders, and Deck Boats); Boston Whaler 365 Conquest (Cabin Cruisers, Motor Yachts & Trawler); and Mercury Racing (Mercury Marine) V8 500R (Outboard Engines).

Five brands were recognized with Marine Industry CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) Awards for displaying the highest levels of customer contentment. Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Harris Boats and Lund Boats were recognized receiving customer satisfaction of 90-percent or higher.

Three brands won a total of eight Neptune Awards recognizing marketing excellence, including Sea Ray (Best Use Of Data & Insights; Email Marketing; Paid Advertising Campaign; Product Literature), Mercury Marine (Marketing Partnership; Integrated Marketing Campaign; King Neptune Award) and Bayliner (Brand Engagement Campaign).

“The Miami International Boat Show is always an exciting one for Brunswick and our award-winning brands, and we are honored to receive numerous accolades across our portfolio,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “These awards are a testament to our talented global workforce and a celebration of their efforts to advance the future of recreational boating through innovative products, technology and customer-focused campaigns.”

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.