Women MAKE Awards Honor Brunswick Corporation Strategic Sourcing Manager Andrea Shen for Excellence in Manufacturing

METTAWA, Illinois – March 11, 2024 – The Manufacturing Institute (MI), the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers announced that Brunswick Corporation’s Strategic Sourcing Manager, Andrea Shen has been recognized as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree. This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

“It is an honor to be selected by the Manufacturing Institute for this year’s Women MAKE awards,” said Shen. “This recognition not only highlights the industry’s commitment to diversifying the workplace through celebrating women in leadership, but also recognizes the contributions of supply chain. It makes all those tough negotiations more gratifying!”

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI’s Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to build the 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

“We are elated to see Andrea’s contributions to Brunswick and impact on the entire marine manufacturing industry honored with this prestigious award,” said Aine Denari, President of Brunswick Boat Group and 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree. “Our commitment to advancing the careers of women and expanding diversity within our global workforce is unwavering, and we are excited to celebrate this recognition.”

Brunswick continues to be recognized for its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Earlier this year, Brunswick was selected by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. For the sixth consecutive year, Brunswick ranked in the top 10% of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers 2024.

On April 18, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize the recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight the story of each Honoree and Emerging Leader, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry’s toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.