BoatClass Expands to More than 30 Locations for the 2024 Boating Season

METTAWA, Ill. – March 19, 2024 – BoatClass, a leading provider of certified on-water boater training and a business within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its expansion to more than 30 locations for the 2024 boating season, in partnership with Freedom Boat Club.

“Safety is a top priority for Brunswick and across all of our industry-leading brands,” said Rob Schuldt, who leads the BoatClass program. “Through BoatClass, we are excited to expand our fully immersive on-water training program to even more markets in 2024, providing more access for first-time boaters and those who seek greater confidence behind the helm. Our goal is to expand participation and strengthen the boating community.”

BoatClass offers a combination of online virtual training and on-water training designed to teach boating safety to all boaters. Since its initial launch in 2021, BoatClass has grown from a handful of locations to more than 30 Freedom Boat Club locations across North America.

BoatClass offers participants a three-hour on-water basic boater training course led by a Certified US Coast Guard (or equivalent certification) Captain. BoatClass utilizes the same training methods that have been successful for decades throughout the Freedom Boat Club network. The program helps participants master techniques such as, shifting and throttle control; turning, stopping, backing drills; 360- to 720-degree pivot turns; docking drills; crossing wakes; speed zone adjustments; anchoring theory and techniques; utilizing boat trim; ferrying; and returning to the slip.

Additionally, as part of the partnership with Freedom Boat Club, after completing their BoatClass course, 2024 graduates will be eligible for a reduced entry fee offer, available within 30 days of graduating and applicable to the club they graduated from if they chose to become a Freedom member.

To learn more about BoatClass and all the locations available for 2024, visit BoatClass.com.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.