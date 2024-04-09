Jerry Newton Named Venture Boat Group President

METTAWA, Ill. – April 9, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today named Jerry Newton president of its Venture Boat Group division effective immediately. Newton will be responsible for the overall business performance, strategic growth and operational execution of the Venture Boat Group portfolio including brands Bayliner, Heyday, Quicksilver, and Uttern in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Newton brings nearly 30 years of expertise from multiple disciplines with an international career that spans Fortune 500 corporations such as John Deere and Fortive as well as leadership positions in private equity.

“I am thrilled to join Brunswick Corporation, specifically the Venture Boat Group, which consists of some of the most well-known brands in the world,” said Newton. “I am excited to work with leaders across each division and leverage the full magnitude of the Brunswick portfolio to drive growth across all of Venture Boat Group.”

“Jerry has extensive experience leading companies through record growth, and I am confident his depth of expertise in operations, breadth of functional capabilities, and leadership will be a tremendous asset to the boating industry,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “I look forward to supporting him as he positions the Venture Boat Group for continued international success.”

About Brunswick:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.