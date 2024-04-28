Brunswick Recognizes Global Facilities for Record-Setting Safety Achievements

METTAWA, Ill. – April 28, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced the 33 recipients of its 2024 awards for exceptional safety performance. These honors highlight Brunswick’s commitment to safety culture and initiatives while recognizing employees and facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and wellness performance.

“At Brunswick, safety is the most important element embedded in our company culture and our day-to-day actions.,” said David Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We believe that eliminating hazards and risks is the most effective control measure for safety, which is why we continue to invest in industry-leading safety processes to ensure our employees conduct their jobs safely and feel safe while working. We are proud to recognize our employees who work to implement these processes and maintain a commitment to a safe work environment and culture.”

All Brunswick manufacturing, engineering and distribution facilities worldwide are eligible for this recognition, which is awarded in three categories: the Brunswick Safety Leadership Awards, the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards, and the Brunswick Distinguished Safety Awards.

Brunswick is recognizing four facilities with the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2023 performance; each location will receive $10,000 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The four facilities earning the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2023 performance are:

Merritt Island, Florida (Brunswick Boats Integrated Manufacturing Center)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine Plant 4)

Bangor, Northern Ireland (Whale Marine, Navico Group)

Lake Suzy, Florida (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Additionally, 12 facilities earned the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Award, an honor recognizing operations whose safety performance consistently rank among the highest in Brunswick safety excellence over multiple years. Each of these facilities will receive $1,500 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The 12 facilities earning the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards are:

Stuart, Florida (Lenco Marine, Navico Group)

Reynosa, Mexico (Brunswick Venture Boat Group)

Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal (Brunswick Venture Boat Group)

Juarez, Mexico (ACME, Navico Group)

Juarez, Mexico (Mercury Marine Plant 22)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine Plant 17)

Dandenong, Australia (Mercury Plant 25)

Oshkosh, Wisconsin (Mercury Plant 33)

Petit Rechain, Belgium (Mercury Marine Plant 28)

Suzhou, China (Mercury Marine Plant 58)

Langley, Canada (Mercury Marine Plant 89)

Palhoça, Brazil (Mercury Marine Distribution Center)

Brunswick is also recognizing the following 17 facilities with Distinguished Safety Awards for 2023 performance:

Montagnana, Italy (Navico Group)

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin (Navico Group)

Taycheedah, Wisconsin (Mercury Plant 36)

Brookfield, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine Plant 11)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine Plant 3)

Milton, Ontario (Mercury Marine Plant 20)

Clarkston, Washington (ThunderJet Boats)

Willmar, Minnesota (Lund/Crestliner Boats)

Vonore, Tennessee (Sea Ray Boats)

Dandridge, Tennessee (Sea Ray Boats)

Suzhou, China (Brunswick Trading (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.)

Kansas City, Missouri (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Shreveport, Louisiana (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Eagan, Minnesota (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Clinton, Michigan (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Norfolk, Virginia (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Grand Rapids, Michigan (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

In all, 60 Brunswick facilities (not including 99 Freedom Clubs) did not incur any lost-time incidents in 2023. The Brunswick Safety Leadership Award recipients are selected by Brunswick senior management. The separate Sustained Performance Awards and Distinguished Safety Awards are determined by the achievement of specific safety performance objectives, which include incident rates and other metrics.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.