Freedom Boat Club United Kingdom Announces New Location in Chertsey Expanding its Footprint and Providing Direct Access to the Thames River

CHERTSEY, England – May 9, 2024 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club operator, today announced the expansion of its United Kingdom operations with the addition of its newest location in Chertsey, its sixth location in the region. The new location is centrally located just outside of London and will provide members direct access to enjoy boating along the Thames River.

“As a top boating destination in the region, we are thrilled to announce our newest location in Chertsey,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “This announcement reflects our commitment to executing on our strategic vision as we continue to expand our international footprint and establish a presence in top boating destinations worldwide.”

Located at Bates Wharf Marina, the Chertsey location will be part of Freedom’s Thames-Solent Hub providing members unlimited access to three locations in the region. Additionally, the Chertsey location will be owned and operated by Richard Bates, a marine veteran with decades of experience in the industry, who is passionate about expanding the local boating community through Freedom’s shared access model.

“With decades of experience across the full spectrum of boat ownership, marina operations and services, I’m ecstatic to be joining the Freedom team and providing a new pathway for boaters to enjoy the on-water lifestyle,” said Bates. “Freedom’s commitment to removing and delivering remarkable member experiences aligns with my passion of growing the UK boating community, and I look forward to a successful partnership with Freedom Boat Club now part of our wide range of portfolio offerings.”

The Chertsey location is planned to open June 1, 2024, for the summer boating season with a selection of brand-new boats. To learn more about the new location, visit www.freedomboatclub.co.uk.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with more than 400 locations across North America, Europe and Australia. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.co.uk and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.