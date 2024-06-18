Boating Industry Magazine names Four Brunswick Leaders to its 2024 ‘Women Making Waves’ List of Honorees

METTAWA, Ill. – June 18, 2024 – Four of Brunswick’s female leaders, Jill Wrobel, Brunswick Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; Trish Gyorey, Vice President of Supply Chain, Navico Group; Marjorie Holmquist, Program Manager, Brunswick Boat Group; and Freedom Boat Club of San Juan Islands franchisee Tracy Ottenbreit have been named by Boating Industry Magazine to their 2024 list of “Women Making Waves.” This annual designation is given to women in the marine industry who have made and continue to make a significant impact on the success of their company while promoting diversity within the industry.

“Thank you to Boating Industry Magazine for continuing to highlight the outstanding female talent within Brunswick in the Women Making Waves list,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Jill, Trish, Marjorie, and Tracy are outstanding leaders and are all very deserving of this recognition Over the past four years, 15 leaders from Brunswick and Brunswick partner businesses have been named to this prestigious list.”

“Brunswick Corporation and its brands and partner businesses continuously demonstrate a strong dedication to showing the recreational boating industry that all have a place within it. We at Boating Industry applaud Brunswick Corporation’s commitment to a more inclusive industry and are excited to shine a spotlight on the hard work of some incredible women from within the organization in this year’s class of Women Making Waves honorees.” – Adam Quandt, Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief and Top 100 Program Director.

Earlier this year, Brunswick was named by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Places for Diversity and One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and most recently Brunswick secured a spot on their list of Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing. Brunswick has also been honored this year by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For and has also received a Women MAKE Award for the eighth consecutive year, an award that honors women in manufacturing.

To see the full list of Women Making Waves and view the digital issue of the June/July Boating Industry Magazine click here.

