Brunswick Corporation Continues Commitment to Sustainability Excellence with New Waste Diversion Milestones

METTAWA, Ill. (June 24, 2024) – Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, today announced that five additional facilities have now reached zero-waste-to-landfill (ZWTLF) status. The Company is on track to meet its commitment of 45 ZWTL locations by 2030, with 27 facilities currently operating to this standard. Some of the recent accomplishments include:

Mercury Marine Canada has attained zero-waste-to-landfill status at three distribution centers (Milton, Langley, and Victoria) as of May. Over the past year, these locations worked with Land ‘N’ Sea U.S.-based facilities, which all operate at ZWTL, to benchmark waste levels and adopt best practices, and then executed their own waste diversion strategies, which include recycling, reusing, and energy recovery. These are the first Brunswick facilities in Canada to attain this goal.

has attained zero-waste-to-landfill status at three distribution centers (Milton, Langley, and Victoria) as of May. Over the past year, these locations worked with Land ‘N’ Sea U.S.-based facilities, which all operate at ZWTL, to benchmark waste levels and adopt best practices, and then executed their own waste diversion strategies, which include recycling, reusing, and energy recovery. These are the first Brunswick facilities in Canada to attain this goal. Navico Group’s largest marine electronics manufacturing facility in Ensenada, Mexico also met the 90% waste diverted from landfill goal in May. The facility began baselining its waste in January of 2023 and worked proactively with its waste provider over the past year to find alternative uses for key materials. This is Brunswick’s first facility in Mexico to attain this goal.

largest marine electronics manufacturing facility in Ensenada, Mexico also met the 90% waste diverted from landfill goal in May. The facility began baselining its waste in January of 2023 and worked proactively with its waste provider over the past year to find alternative uses for key materials. This is Brunswick’s first facility in Mexico to attain this goal. Mercury Marine’s EMEA Headquarters in Belgium (Plant 28) has achieved a 95.9% waste diversion rate, which was certified to the Certification Standard for Zero Waste Facilities by SCS Global Services. The majority of waste is being recycled, but the facility also leverages waste-to-energy and composting as landfill diversion practices. With the emerging sustainability regulations in Europe, the waste reduction accomplishment and the certification represent important action from a sustainability perspective, but also serve as a signal of our commitment to sustainability to our employees, customers, and communities.

"We are proud of the continued progress of team members around the world supporting Brunswick’s commitment to operating sustainably,” said Jennifer Koenig, Brunswick’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Combining these five facilities, we estimate that more than 850 tons of waste per year is no longer being sent to a landfill.”

The zero-waste process requires a facility to demonstrate a 90% or higher diversion rate according to Brunswick’s standards, which include 90% of non-hazardous waste materials from operational processes being recycled, reused, sent for waste-to-energy facilities, or otherwise eliminated.

You can learn more about Brunswick’ sustainability efforts in its 2023 Sustainability Report.

