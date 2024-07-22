Brunswick Corporation Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024

METTAWA, Illinois – July 22, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in 2024. This is the third major award Brunswick has received from Newsweek this year including being recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing.

“It is extremely rewarding to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces and a testament to our commitment of building a culture centered around empowering and supporting our global colleagues,” said Jill Wrobel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “At Brunswick, people are the heart of our business, and we are proud to provide meaningful work, career development, and competitive, well-rounded total rewards – all centered around employee feedback – which contributes to maintaining our position as an employer of choice.”

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor in Chief. “Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish "America's Greatest Workplaces 2024," the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment.”

The selection process for America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 involved a rigorous five-stage evaluation study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees. Initially, HR professionals were interviewed to identify key drivers of employee satisfaction. Following the interviews, a main employee survey gathered reviews from U.S. employees familiar with their employers. Additionally, an elaborate desk research project was conducted, collecting 15 KPIs relevant to a great employee experience, including social media reviews and information on corporate culture, work-life balance, and career opportunities.

Earlier this year, Brunswick also received honors from Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers and World’s Best Employers. This latest recognition reflects Brunswick’s continued commitment to providing a strong culture with a thriving, engaged workforce.

You can see the full list of honorees here: America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 - Newsweek Rankings

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.